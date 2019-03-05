Disgusting finds on Clean Up Australia Day

GOOD JOB: Biggenden PCYC ES cadets collected rubbish for four hours on Sunday.

A DEAD chicken, rubber tyres, real estate signs and steel posts were just some of the items collected around North Burnett during Sunday's Clean Up Australia Day.

At Biggenden, a small group of PCYC emergency services cadets walked for four hours tirelessly collecting 12 bags of rubbish plus five bags of glass, cans and plastic along with the dead chicken and also a crow.

Cadets co-ordinator Moira Thompson said the worst area was the road to the dump below the swimming pool as well as all the cigarette butts around town.

"Our thanks to Biggenden Meatworks for donating the sausages and to the Biggenden Men's Shed for cooking up a storm for our sausage sizzle after the clean-up," Mrs Thompson said.

She said cadets would now start a recycling campaign of bottles, plastics and cans as a fundraiser.

In Mundubbera, there were two clean-ups totalling around 50 people.

The first, on the Saturday, involved around 15 members of the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga's Mounga Heamoni youth group, who were having a barbecue in Bicentennial Park to farewell one of their own to university.

They decided to pick up rubbish as they celebrated.

The following day, Mundubbera Rotary hosted the official clean-up with 36 attendees, 22 of them children.

"I was really surprised by all the young people, they really kick into gear when you ask them," Rotary's Bruce Serisier said.

He estimates they picked up about 30 bags of rubbish, with bottles and cans being the most common item.

At Gayndah's Clean Up Australia Day event, 25 people arrived bright and early on Sunday morning, aged from 6 months to 70 years old.

They collected 16 bags of rubbish, plus tyres, steel stakes and large bits of cardboard.

Rotary's Dael Giddins said there was less rubbish than the previous year.

Rotary members supplied the post clean-up barbecue.

With additional reporting by Erica Murree.