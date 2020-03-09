‘Disgusting’: Fury over MAFS sex grilling

Married At First Sight couple Ivan Sarakula and Aleks Markovic have been praised by viewers after refusing to be drawn into a conversation with the show's experts about their sex life.

During Sunday night's commitment ceremony, the pair were questioned by Dr Trisha Stratford about whether they'd been "intimate" - and were accused of being "hostile" when they refused to discuss it.

"I'm quite comfortable with how we're doing in regards to intimacy," Ivan told Dr Trisha, who immediately hit back with: "Where are you at, Ivan?"

"We're at the point where I'm comfortable and …" he responded before being cut off.

"Which is?" she asked again.

The couple made it clear they weren’t comfortable discussing their sex life.

At that point, Aleks jumped in to explain that it was a "sacred" subject for them both due to their upbringing.

"I get very uptight and intense talking about intimacy, I've not been raised that way, it's very sacred for both of us," she told the experts.

"Our upbringing and our families - it's generally not a topic we discuss," Ivan added. "So I guess we're of the opinion that when - if - these things progress, it's quite private. We're not after sexual therapy, that's not why we're here."

Dr Trisha refused to drop the subject.

"But this experiment is meant to be uncomfortable," Dr Trisha persisted. "It puts you under pressure, and we ask that you do talk about this."

When Ivan replied that it wasn't "anyone's business but ours", and that they weren't in "an adult film", Mel Schilling jumped in, describing him as seeming "hostile".

"I'm of the opinion that my sex life is no one's business but mine, and I don't know why you keep harping on it," he said, clearly frustrated.

After the experts continued to push the point, Aleks left the group gobsmacked with a surprise threat.

"We're very open with each other, it's just that in an open forum in front of our peers, I don't feel comfortable," she said.

"And the pressure is getting to me, and it's getting to the point now where I will be happy to leave and pursue Ivan outside this experiment if I'm getting pushed about a subject I feel really uncomfortable talking about."

Aleks threatened to leave the show if the topic was pursued.

Aleks and Ivan's united stance in staunchly refusing to discuss intimate details of their relationship prompted an outpouring of support from Twitter.

I respect Aleks and Ivan for standing their ground #MAFS pic.twitter.com/x96DNykp3C — sabina 🇱🇧🇦🇺 (@sabinasalem) March 8, 2020

Intimacy is more than sex. If they don't want to have sex than so be it. LEAVE ALEKS AND IVAN ALONE. #mafs pic.twitter.com/2nVYPlkCZ3 — Tea (@teaismyfav) March 8, 2020

So much respect for my queen and king Aleks and Ivan. Serious couple goals and a really unified team on this.

Just because you’re part of reality tv doesn’t mean that everyone is automatically entitled to every aspect of your life.

#MAFS — Maddison (@maddis90x) March 8, 2020

Aleks & Ivan handled that really well. They’ve known each other for weeks. The ‘experts’ took that too far. Why is there so much pressure in the contestants this year #MAFS — Melissa Anderson (@LifestyleMels) March 8, 2020

These judges live in a moral sewer & cannot understand Aleks and Ivan not playing this putrid game. These 'therapists' have made no effort to understand other religious & ethnic cultures not yet destroyed by the 'therapists' moral perversions. Aleks & Ivan: Trad heroes #MAFS — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) March 8, 2020

I feel bad that Ivan and Aleks are being pressured into speaking about their sex life on TV. They’ve clearly explained that it doesn’t align with their ethics - so why can’t the experts just let it go? #MAFS — ♡ carissa ♡ (@rissssyy_) March 8, 2020

Dr Trish tapping into her inner Bond villain trying to interrogate Aleks and Ivan about *INTIMACY* #MAFS pic.twitter.com/8OWKbcGiRi — seapunk aesthete 💮 (@BiancaNeveXO) March 8, 2020

Ivan and Aleks are officially the MVPs of tonight - love seeing a respectful couple like this!! Intimacy doesn’t need to be shared! #MAFS #MAFSAustralia #mafsau pic.twitter.com/uSyrW6YGAp — Wonderland (@MFWonderland) March 8, 2020

i am so angry at the "experts" for trying to pressure ivan and aleks into talking publicly about their sex life. disgusting behaviour. good on ivan and aleks for not giving in to th pressure. #MAFSAU — ari (@imagineqrande) March 8, 2020

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine.

