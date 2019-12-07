Dishevelled Weinstein limps out of court

HARVEY Weinstein violated the conditions of his release, prosecutors said Friday as they asked a judge to hike the disgraced producer's bond from $1 million to $5 million ($A7.3 million).

Weinstein, 67, looked ashen in a light grey suit, as he limped into and out of Manhattan Supreme Court with help from his team of defence lawyers, The Postreports.

He has reportedly suffered from Type 2 diabetes, back issues and other health problems that have been in free-fall since his arrest, sources said.

Assistant DA Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said Weinstein has been untraceable on at least 56 separate occasions - including during an October 16 outing in Manhattan. He has a two-part device: a bracelet and a signalling device.

"The bottom line, judge, is this man could fly out on a private jet which he does and go to another country," she said, asking for the increase to either $5 million cash, $10 million insurance company bond or $50 million security bond. She said he's sold $60 million in property in the last two years, flies private and is a serious flight risk.

Defence lawyer Donna Rotunno insisted that he's never wilfully violated the bail terms, and that there aren't enough cell towers near his home in Bedford to maintain the device's connection. But she admitted he forgot to bring the signalling device on one Manhattan excursion.

#HarveyWeinstein leaving court this am after prosecutors said he has violated his release conditions 56 times & asked the judge to increase his bail to $5million in cash (from $1m). Defense denies violations and argues his Bedford home doesn’t have enough cell towers. #Weinstein pic.twitter.com/MFwLd4VwgN — Marta Dhanis (@MartaDhanis) December 6, 2019

She also said Weinstein has two ex-wives and a company that went bankrupt. "He doesn't have anywhere near the financial windfall she says he has," she told the court.

Justice James Burke ordered the parties back to court Wednesday, when he'll make his ruling.

Weinstein is slated to go on trial Jan. 6 and faces up to life in prison on five counts of predatory sexual assault, criminal sex act and rape involving allegations from three women.

The disgraced producer was dragged back into court Friday to modify his bail conditions in light of the new bail reform laws going into effect January 1.

An obscure provision of the legislation signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year requires that only government agencies or non-profits provide court-ordered electronic monitoring of defendants who remain free awaiting trial.

That would mean that Burke can no longer order that Weinstein wear an ankle bracelet as part of his bail package.

The Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice is scrambling to set up the ankle bracelet program through a vendor, but it is not available yet and likely won't be for months, sources told The Post.

Bail bondsman Ira Judelson said that while not court-ordered, he will require Weinstein to wear the monitor as a condition of his writing the larger bond. Weinstein pays Judelson about $7,500 a year for the monitoring service.

The ankle bracelet is programmed to alert authorities if a defendant leaves a clearly defined geographic area.

Weinstein is charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault in connection with the rape of "The Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra, 59, sometime between late 1993 and early 1994.

He's also accused of forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping a longtime lover, who hasn't come forward publicly, in 2013.

