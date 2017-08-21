Disney classics hit the big screen on Fraser Coast

TAKE a step back in time when you visit the Maryborough and Hervey Bay cinemas as some of the greatest Disney classics hit the big screen.

The hit of nostalgia comes as the Disney Princess Film Festival enters its third week with classics including Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella bringing back childhood memories for some and perhaps, creating new memories for others.

Additional dates for the 2010 favourite, Tangled will screen at Boat Club Cinema, Hervey Bay on Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23.

Sleeping Beauty will screen on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 at Maryborough and Hervey Bay cinemas while Cinderella is set to screen on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3.