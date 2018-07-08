Disney fans travel from interstate for festival

DISNEY fanatics Stacey Van and Amy Springer came to Fraser Coast from interstate just for the Mary Poppins in the Park event.

The 30-year-old friends, who have been to Disneyland together, say the Heritage City's major celebration was part of their magical bucket list.

Ms Van, from Sydney, even has a Mary Poppins tattoo and thinks the nanny is "practically perfect in every way".

Melbourne-based Ms Springer said the pair connected over their love of Disney when they grew up in neighbouring towns in South Australia.

"The day in Maryborough was really, really cute and it felt like we really stepped back into the Mary Poppins movie," Ms Springer said.

"We had no idea what we were going into and our only regret is not dressing up.

"We go to Disney on Ice together too, we are the awkward big kids in the corner."