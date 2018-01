A YOUNG man was arrested following a disturbance at a Hervey Bay venue.

About 12.40am Sunday, a man believed to be 27-years-old was arrested for public nuisance due to disorderly behaviour.

He was at a licensed venue in Torquay when the incident occurred.

It is unknown what sparked the disturbance.

Local police said the man would appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court at a later date.

