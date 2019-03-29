DISPUTE: M'boro woman, council in disagreement over driveway

ABOUT 12 years ago, Phyllis Klupp says the kerbside entrance to her Aubinville driveway was fixed by the council after it started disintegrating.

Back then it would have been the Maryborough City Council that would have carried out the work, she said.

But since then the Fraser Coast Regional Council has been formed out of the region's four major councils and they say the entrance of Mrs Klupp's driveway is not their responsibility.

Mrs Klupp said a neighbouring home had the same problem with the entrance to their driveway, with the concrete deteriorating and becoming damaged.

While the work at the neighbour's home has held up all these years later, Mrs Klupp is again facing the same problem and she fears the damage the sharp edges were the concrete has disintegrated could cause to her car.

"That's been my concern all along," she said.

"I said to them, if a bit of that breaks off and goes into my tyre, are you going to buy me a new tyre?"

The entry to Mrs Klupp's driveway first started showing damage late last year.

The deteriorating driveway in Lennox St, Aubinville. Carlie Walker

It was then she got in touch with the council.

"This has been going on since before Christmas," she said.

Unlike last time, however, Mrs Klupp has been told repairing the damage is her responsibility.

Mrs Klupp said she had been told by the current council that they were not responsible for past councils' decisions.

"The road isn't mine and the gutter's not mine," she said.

Fraser Coast Council Director of Infrastructure Services Davendra Naidu said it was the council's position that property owners were responsible for the maintenance of their driveways and crossovers.



"The previous driveway works were done a long time ago so it is difficult to confirm who actually carried out the works," he said.

"Even if the works were carried out by council or others to the required standard at the time of construction, it does not remove the current property owner's maintenance responsibility."