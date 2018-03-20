Disqualified driver, 89, in denial he can no longer drive

GOING TO TRIAL: Thomas Leslie Morrison, 89, of Urangan, outside Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

AN ELDERLY man in denial that he can longer drive was caught behind the wheel.

Thomas Leslie Morrison, 89, pleaded not guilty last year to driving unlicensed.

His trial took place in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard the Urangan resident had an "excellent" driving history but lost his licence "indefinitely" in August last year due to medical reasons.

He was intercepted by police on Boat Harbour Dr in October last year.

Morrison said in court that though he was "no spring chicken," his health and mind were as "active" as they have "ever been."

"I'm perfectly capable of driving," Morrison said.

Morrison said he usually got around by catching buses or walking, but decided to drive on that day to get to a haircut appointment.

The court heard police officers who stopped Morrison transported him and his vehicle home, made sure he was okay, and gave him referrals of who could assist him with transportation.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge found him guilty of driving unlicensed, but chose not to impose any penalties.

"You have an excellent history, you've only lost your licence because of medical reasons," Mr Guttridge said.

"You're going to have to continue walking because you don't have a licence to drive."

Morrison was charged with driving disqualified again since this incident, and will return to court at a later date.

Rules for senior drivers in Queensland

Everyone aged 75 and over, who hold a Queensland driver's licence, must carry an appropriate medical certificate at all times when driving, and comply with any stated conditions.

Medical certificates are valid for a maximum of 13 months. They must be renewed for the person to continue driving.

A doctor may also want to undertake more regular checks with a person, and so the medical certificate may be issued for a shorter period.