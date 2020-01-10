Menu
A Hervey Bay man has been barred from driving and fined for being caught behind the wheel with a disqualified license.
Disqualified driver fined again for repeat offence

Shaun Ryan
10th Jan 2020 10:07 AM
A HERVEY Bay magistrate has lashed a repeat traffic offender, telling him he was well within his rights to lock him up.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge issued the warning on Wednesday after Paul Anthony Bourke pleaded guilty to driving with a disqualified license.

Bourke broke down and struggled to address Mr Guttridge when the magistrate explained the seriousness of the offence.

The motorist was found driving a vehicle he was not licensed to do so along Parakeet Circuit in Kawungan on November 15.

Bourke told Mr Guttridge that the vehicle belonged to his sister and that he had driven a distance less than 2km.

Mr Guttridge said it was the second time Bourke had been busted for driving on a disqualified license.

"You were fined $1,700 several months ago," Mr Guttridge said.

He acknowledged Bourke's guilty plea and imposed another fine of $1,500.

Bourke's license was also disqualified for four years.

"It is extremely important that you do not drive in this time," he said.

Bourke will be able to appeal the length of the disqualification after two years.

