Disqualified driver ordered off the road until 2026

A REPEAT disqualified driver will be off the roads until 2026 after he was caught driving on the Bruce Highway at Aldershot.

Andrew Patrick Wilkes, 27, pleaded guilty to a series of charges when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday.

His charges included driving a motor vehicle without a licence, attempting to supply dangerous drugs, possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard Wilkes was stopped by police on June 25 on the Bruce Highway.

He did not have a licence, having been disqualified from driving for three years in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court at the beginning of the year.

Then, on July 11, police carrying out mobile patrols approached Wilkes as he walked along the Bruce Highway towards Maryborough.

He made admissions to having marijuana on him, admitting he was walking into Maryborough to sell it to pay for some food.

Police found 11g of marijuana, some of it divided into clipseal bags containing about a gram in each.

He was also carrying a set of silver scales.

The court heard it was the third time he would be sentenced for disqualified driving in recent times.

Defence lawyer Michael Riedel said Wilkes had three children and was supported in court by his partner.

He said Wilkes made full admissions to police about his offending and had since sold his vehicle to remove temptation.

He had been driving that day to get his stepson some food, Mr Riedel said.

Magistrate Terry Duroux sentenced Wilkes to three months in prison, wholly suspended for two years.

He was disqualified from driving for a further three years and would not be allowed to drive until February 4, 2026, Mr Duroux said.

Wilkes was also given a 12-month probation order to help him address his drug use.

Convictions were recorded.