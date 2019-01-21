Menu
Luke Allan Dove pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Crime

Disqualified driver put hand up to give friend a lift

21st Jan 2019 12:00 AM
AFTER his friend informed him of not having driver's licence, Luke Allan Dove put his hand up to drive in April last year.  

But, Dove didn't have a licence either.   

The 31-year-old had actually been disqualified until June 5, 2020.   

The date has been extended to June 5, 2023 after he pleaded guilty last week in Maryborough Magistrates Court to driving disqualified.  

The court heard Dove was also caught stealing from Bunnings in November.   

He was sentenced to 12-months in jail, to be released on parole on March 28.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

