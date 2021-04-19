Disqualified driver speeds through Bay in stolen car

A 25-year-old man has been charged after speeding on a disqualified licence, and in a stolen vehicle, caused a high-speed car chase through Hervey Bay in July last year.

A 25-year-old man has been charged after speeding on a disqualified licence, and in a stolen vehicle, caused a high-speed car chase through Hervey Bay in July last year.

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced in Hervey Bay court, after speeding on a disqualified licence, in a stolen car repainted black “in efforts to disguise the vehicle” through Fraser Coast.

Appearing via video link, Kodi Ned Brown pleaded guilty to eight charges, including one count of Evasion, three counts of Driving without a Licence Disqualified by a Court Order, and two counts of Unlawful Possession of Suspected Stolen Property.

Brown, was charged with eight offences after police were forced to chase him through Hervey Bay.

The court heard Brown was spotted driving a vehicle which had previously been reported stolen on July 16, 2020.

In the repainted black Ford Falcon, Brown realised police in an unmarked car were following him when he stopped at the intersection on Washington Drive and Boundary Road.

Brown then “accelerated in a reckless manner” before mounting a sidewalk then again accelerating away along Boundary Road.

Police decided it was inappropriate to engage in pursuit due to the time of day and other vehicles on road.



On the same day, Brown was seen speeding down Old Maryborough Road about 4.45pm by an off-duty officer.

The officer, who had previously dealt with Brown, followed the vehicle.



Turning down Tooth Street, conducting a “U-turn at speed,” Brown then stopped on Hythe Street, where the officer approached him and saw the car had two different number plates.

“(Brown) has observed the officer approaching and immediately wound up the window and given the police officer the finger,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kim Harwood said.

Brown then sped away, driving into a spare carpark on the top of Hythe Street before doing a burnout “accelerating excessively and losing traction of all tyres.”

He then continued speeding away from the officer, fishtailing the car back along Hythe Street.

Brown had already been disqualified from holding a licence for five years from March 6, 2019.

For the latest disqualified driving charges he received Brown 18 months in jail.

This will be served on top of another jail sentence preciously imposed or separate offences.

For the evasion and property offences he was convicted and fined $600.

Brown also received a licence disqualification of 10 years total.

His parole eligibility date was moved to Thursday, April 15.