Disqualified motorbike rider, 20, hits road and flees police

A YOUNG motorbike rider, who knew he was out of demerit points when he fled police, has found himself out of chances.

Zachary Jordan Peters, 20, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to failing to stop a motor vehicle and driving without a licence.

The court heard officers noticed he was driving his motorbike unlicensed in August, and ordered him to stop.

But Peters disobeyed the instructions, and rode off.

That same day, police again tried to make him stop by cornering him, but Peters took off on a pedestrian side walk.

His lawyer Hamish Isles said Peters did not stop because he knew he was not meant to be driving.

"He didn't have a license and effectively chose not to stop, and will pay the consequences," Mr Isles said.

The court heard Peters, who needed a mobility aid in court, had suffered a knee injury, which had put him out of work recently.

Peters was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $6307.50.