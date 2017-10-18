24°
News

Disqualified motorbike rider, 20, hits road and flees police

Zachary Jordan Peters.
Zachary Jordan Peters. Annie Perets

A YOUNG motorbike rider, who knew he was out of demerit points when he fled police, has found himself out of chances.

Zachary Jordan Peters, 20, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to failing to stop a motor vehicle and driving without a licence.

The court heard officers noticed he was driving his motorbike unlicensed in August, and ordered him to stop.

But Peters disobeyed the instructions, and rode off.

That same day, police again tried to make him stop by cornering him, but Peters took off on a pedestrian side walk.

His lawyer Hamish Isles said Peters did not stop because he knew he was not meant to be driving.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC>>

"He didn't have a license and effectively chose not to stop, and will pay the consequences," Mr Isles said.

The court heard Peters, who needed a mobility aid in court, had suffered a knee injury, which had put him out of work recently.

Peters was disqualified from driving for two years and fined $6307.50.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fccourt fccrime hervey bay hervey bay magistraes court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
SCHOOL UPDATES: How the weather is impacting your school

SCHOOL UPDATES: How the weather is impacting your school

ALL schools across the Fraser Coast are open despite the current weather conditions.

  • News

  • 18th Oct 2017 8:16 AM

BIG WET: Hervey Bay breaks record for wettest October

The Mary River bridge at Tiaro with water two metres from the road.

What to expect as the rain continues on the Coast.

ROAD CLOSURES: Latest updates and hazards

Authorities are advising motorists not to drive in flood waters.

Authorities are advising motorists not to drive in flood waters.

Riverside restaurateur ready for anything mother nature brings

KEEPING WATCH: 71 Wharf Restaurant in Maryborough owner Brenda Lewin has been keeping an eye on the rising waters of the Mary River.

Brenda Lewin knew the flood risk when she opened shop.

Local Partners