'Disrespectful': Bay child's memorial walk vandalised

CRUEL VANDALISM: Tracey Messer at the site of Tom's Walk which was graffitied earlier this week. The vandalism has since been cleaned up but Ms Messer said it was still upsetting to hear about it. Blake Antrobus

HEARTLESS vandals have defaced a community boardwalk constructed in memory of two much-loved Hervey Bay boys.

The move has sparked outrage from the Fraser Coast community and the families of Tom Messer and Cooper Christensen.

Tom died of a blood disorder when he was eight, while Cooper lost his life to a brain tumour at six.

The boardwalk is split into two sections, each named after the boys, which stretch along the Esplanade and connect the seaside villages of Scarness and Torquay.

A Hervey Bay resident posted photos on social media on Monday, revealing the vandals had defaced historical plaques along a section of Tom's Walk. Within hours, council staff had swooped on the area and cleaned up the graffiti.

But the vandalism has left Tom's mum Tracey Messer at a loss as to why anyone would deface a public memorial for her boy.

"That walk is quite special to people in the community and it's pretty upsetting that people find the need to do something like that,” Ms Messer told the Chronicle.

"It's a well-used area, I've had many people tell me about walking down there, saying hello to Tom.”

Tom died from aplastic anaemia, a blood disorder caused by leukaemia, in March 2016.

The boardwalk, constructed in 2017, recognised the contribution of the Messer family in Hervey Bay's development and paid tribute to Tom.

Ms Messer said the area was like a "sacred ground” for Hervey Bay and the people who had defaced it did not "appreciate the significance of it”.

It's not the first time unknown vandals have defaced the area.

In 2017, a memorial bench on Cooper's Walk was defaced with graffiti.

The family was shocked when they visited the are on his Cooper's to find the bench graffitied just centimetres away from a memorial plaque for their son.

Cooper's sister Jessie Mahoney said the recent vandalism of Tom's Walk was incredibly disrespectful for both families.

"It's very frustrating that people consider this to be OK,” she said. "Considering the walk along the Esplanade is in memory of my brother... it's quite upsetting.”