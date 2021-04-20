Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, April 20
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
20th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SANDERSON, Andrew John | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GODDARD, Dale | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

STAFFORD; GOLTZ; WARD | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

GENN; LIDSTONE; PIVAC; PORTER; READ; SCHODDE; STEHR; WILLIAMS | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MACFARLAN, Andrew Ronald; WINKEL, Simon Paul | Judge McGinness | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HERVEY BAY CIRCUIT | Judge Reid | Court 26 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

BOUCHER, Matthieu Edward Ernest | Judge Rinaudo | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

EBRAHIMI, Ali; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MURJAN MATAN, Yusuf | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

STEFFENS, Nicholas John | Judge Kent QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHIU, Daniel Han-Yin; KAPETANOVIC, Vedad; BLACK, Stephen Anthony | Judge Kent QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Jonathan | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HICKEY, Simon John | Judge Fantin | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JACKSON-KNAGGS, Allister James | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 35 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARE, Stephen Thomas; PEMBROKE, Trent Francis | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GUNN, John Robert | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

