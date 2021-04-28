Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CHARLTON, John Ross; HUNTER, Ned McGrane; WHITLEY, Alan | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHAMBERS, Ashley Robert | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPIONE; DOUGLAS; FRANGIEH; MACDONALD; MACRAE; NAIRN; NIXON; PAIN; STEVENS; TUCKER; VU; WALLIKER; WHITLEY; TUATO; DONNELLY | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH; ATMORE; WILLIS; BELCHER; SALLOUM; LEAR | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BLACKBURN, Jamie Stephen; MORRISON, James Robert; SINGH, Balbiner Kaur | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIDSON, Charles William | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

VADIVEL, Thavaseelan | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WALSH | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ATOSH, Deka | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MACZEK, Mark Anthony | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TRANTER, Tamara May | Judge Rinaudo | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LUAL, Emmanuel | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SHERIDAN, Oisin Patrick | Judge Kefford | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TURNER, Philip David | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAMOWSKI, Tom; RAMSAY, Dean Gordon Wilson | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

BREWER, Gregory William | Judge Rosengren | Court 25 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

STEVENS, Charity | Judge Loury QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PONTING, Daniel | Judge Dann | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NISSEN, Jarrod Anthony | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

