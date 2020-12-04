Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 4
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 4
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
4th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ARMSTRONG, Robert Bruce | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JAGGARD, Nathan; SMITH, Riley Daniel; VAN EPS, Julie Anne-Marie | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANNAND; DAVIS; DEAN; DOBBIE; O'REILLY; EVANS; LEE; NISBET; ROBERTS; YOUNG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

CONRAD; FATHERS-WALDRON; GOULD; JACKSON-KNAGGS; JOHNSTONE; LABROOY; MATTEY; MCALISTER; MURRAY; PETTIGREW; SUTTIE; TAYLOR; WILLIAMS; WILLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CLARKE, Tyson George | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIES, Benjamin Leyland | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

WARD, John Douglas | Judge Rackemann | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BARRY, Dylan James | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CLEWLEY | Judge Rinaudo | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

CHALMERS, Alicia Joy Monique; CHALMERS, Mark Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARCON, Demi Leigh | Judge Muir | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MCPHERSON, Peter Raymond | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DENG, Gweng | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROBERTSON, Joanne Marie | Judge Jarro | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 4

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Con-air: $15m waterbomber sits idle as Fraser burns

        Premium Content Con-air: $15m waterbomber sits idle as Fraser burns

        News Fraser Island fires burned as $15m waterbombing plane sat in hangar for month

        Fears for bats as Southeast set to swelter

        Premium Content Fears for bats as Southeast set to swelter

        Weather Bat populations under threat as heatwave set to linger

        Chewing gum altercation lands man with not so sweet fine

        Premium Content Chewing gum altercation lands man with not so sweet fine

        News Chewing gum gym altercation lands man in court.