Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
8th Dec 2020 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DAVIES, Benjamin Leyland | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BLACKADDER, Ryan Conor; SWAIN, Jacob Tyson; JAGGARD, Nathan | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BISENGETA IDI; DALEY; EVANS; FLIER; GRIBBEN; KAHLER;LUAL;MCCURDY; PERRY; PETTIGREW; SCANLAN; SLADE; UNGERER; WILLIAMS | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CARLO; CYMER; DUNCAN; HEIHEI; TOETOE; JONES; KHALIF; LACEY; MCGOVERN; TANG; WALTERS | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MARYBOROUGH CIRCUIT | Judge Reid | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:15 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

CHARLEVILLE MATTER | Judge Burnett | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CLARKE, Ngaroimata; PRASAD, Jai Zamah | Judge Burnett | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

PETERSON | Judge Burnett | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Micheal Brad | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SIMPSON, Cody Anthony; HOLA, Sione | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SHAW, Dylan James | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HOLLIS, Samuel Luke | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 8

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flour mill remnants rejected by State Heritage Register

        Premium Content Flour mill remnants rejected by State Heritage Register

        Council News The archway and wall has been the subject of much controversy

        M’boro family left searching for answers after son’s death

        Premium Content M’boro family left searching for answers after son’s death

        News It has been 10 months since the night that changed their lives forever

        Why Bay’s bin social media sensation is being shut down

        Premium Content Why Bay’s bin social media sensation is being shut down

        News The Facebook group went viral during the pandemic lockdown