Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 1
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 1
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
1st Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

MIROTSOS | Chief Judge | Court 17 Floor 6 | 9:30 AM | (Review)

ISSAK, Henok; WILSON, Mitchell James; LAZAREVIC, Mihael | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON;BLESSINGTON;BRAIN;BRENNAN;CELONA;COUCHY;FOXALL;GANGOO;GRANZ GLENN;GWILLIAMS;HAN;HANLON;HEILBRONN;IBRAHIM;LE; MARSHALL; MASKEY;MOORE;NADOVSKI;NOCKE-CAMERON;PEET;PONTING;RICE;SINGH;SULLIVAN;THOMAS;TYSON;WANN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AGOTH;BOXALL;JARDINE;O'BRYAN;PASCOE;RYAN;TORPEY;VU | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

JENSEN, Karl Peter | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BANDA, Sathish; MCCARTHY, Tommie | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MALLORY, Daniel Colin; WYATT, Robert Alan | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOHERTY, Ciaran Patrick Anthony | Judge McGinness | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TROTT, Wayne Anthony; MCGRANE, James Patrick | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

GBORIE, Tamba | Judge Burnett | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VADAKKAN, Varghese Ouseph | Judge Sheridan | Court 17 Floor 6 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Trial)

TRUONG, Tan Doi | Judge Loury QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MALHI, Beant Singh | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 1

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman calls dog “a traitor”, punches it in front of police

        Premium Content Woman calls dog “a traitor”, punches it in front of police

        News The woman repeatedly punched the dog while police attended the home for another matter

        REVEALED: The cafe voted the best on the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content REVEALED: The cafe voted the best on the Fraser Coast

        News But its perfect location only partly explains why the business has been voted the...

        Surprising statistics on dog barking complaints on the Coast

        Premium Content Surprising statistics on dog barking complaints on the Coast

        News “We’re in the middle of storm season so check your yard to make sure your pooch...

        Councillors vote on $250k feasibility study request

        Premium Content Councillors vote on $250k feasibility study request

        Council News Not all councillors agreed the request for a quarter-of-a-million dollars for the...