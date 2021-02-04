Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
4th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

VAN EPS | Chief Judge | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BLATCH, Kerri Irene; HINDOM, Emma-Elizabeth; Constance Anna; TUITUPOU, Tamataame | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OSTERMAN, John Olf | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUNNETT; HANNAN; FINSELBACH; MACDONALD; PISTANILA; WRIGHT | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER; BEAVER;BOJAROWSKI;BUCHAN;CAMPBELL;COWLE;FLIER;GRADY;HEI HEI;HUBBER;JORDAN-MARSLAND;LEARY;MAGGIO;NOLAN;POWELL;REA;RILEY;SAUD;SHARKEY;SINGH;SYED;TRETHEWEY;VECCHIO;WITT | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ROSS, Natasha Jasmine | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DZIDUCH, Jasper | Judge McGinness | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NASTASI, Joseph Robert | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TAVELLA, Kayla Maree | Judge Burnett | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WHEELER, Darryl Royce | Judge Burnett | Court 22 Floor 7 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

VADAKKAN, Varghese Ouseph | Judge Sheridan | Court 3 Floor 3 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KAVANA, Noomai; TRATT, Cheryke | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHUA, Vincent Hong Ngiap | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GUNTHORPE, Nicole Rani | Judge Rosengren | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ETEUATI, Uluiva Ropati | Judge Byrne QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMITH, Matt | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, February 4

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: When Bay’s newest KFC will open for business

        Premium Content REVEALED: When Bay’s newest KFC will open for business

        News It’s the third for the area and promises a big opening day for fried chicken fans.

        BUILDING BOOM: The changing the face of the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content BUILDING BOOM: The changing the face of the Fraser Coast

        News The region is riding a development wave; Here are seven multimillion-dollar...

        SINKING BEER: Keeping hydrated, afloat lands boatie in court

        Premium Content SINKING BEER: Keeping hydrated, afloat lands boatie in court

        News The court heard a group had been out fishing when they ran out of fuel - and...

        CCTV cameras installed after stolen cars dumped in dam

        Premium Content CCTV cameras installed after stolen cars dumped in dam

        News The catchment forms part of the Hervey Bay water supply