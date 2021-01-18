Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 18
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 18
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
18th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ARMSTRONG, Rick James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AREAIITI;DUCKER;EIBY;GEIGER;GEORGETOWN;GIBSON;HARRISON;JOHNSON;LAZAREVIC;LIAPIS;MCVEIGH;NOLAN;O'DEMPSEY; PATON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BELCHER;GWILLIAMS;NAVA;NGUYEN; PICKTHORNE;STONE;HETHERINGTON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

HARGRAVE, Ryan Francis Connor; ALEXANDER, Jeremy Emanuel | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Nicole Peta | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

RENWICK, Jason Scott | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORTLOCK, Hayden Peter; VAN MAANEN, Joseph; OGBORNE, Brandon James | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

ZHANG | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

MICKELO, Marcia Vicki Denise; BRITCHER, Harrison Edward | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Trial)

BAYLISS, Rhys; HALL, Travis Larry Benjamin | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 18

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tension, drug drones, assaults: Questions regarding prison

        Premium Content Tension, drug drones, assaults: Questions regarding prison

        News Minister Dale Last has raised a range of issues regarding Maryborough Correctional Centre

        Woman who 'wasn’t supposed to live’ marks 100th birthday

        Premium Content Woman who 'wasn’t supposed to live’ marks 100th birthday

        Lifestyle On the night she was born, her parents were told there was ‘no hope at all’

        Couple look for culprit after shocking dog attack in Bay

        Premium Content Couple look for culprit after shocking dog attack in Bay

        News The couple feel lucky their dog survived but have been left to foot a hefty vet...

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access