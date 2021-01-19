Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
19th Jan 2021 7:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

LYMAR, Steven Dean; HEALY, Jaimie Maree | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; FORBES; DAVEY; GODDARD; JAGGARD; PIVAC; SMITH; TELFER; VANDERVLIS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FLANAGAN; MARR; PLATTS; REHMAN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MARKHAM, Dylan Peter | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HUNTER, Terence John; BOSE, Dipjit | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

RENWICK, Jason Scott | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TURNER, Kiara Lee | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOYTON, David Robert | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BRIERLEY, Jordan Andrew | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 19

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHILLING: ‘I’m going to strangle you until you are dead’

        Premium Content CHILLING: ‘I’m going to strangle you until you are dead’

        News The woman had to fight the man off while children were in the house

        SAD LOSS: Memories shared of mum who crusaded for cats

        Premium Content SAD LOSS: Memories shared of mum who crusaded for cats

        News Suzie Townsend was someone with a big heart, her son Connor says

        How an act of kindness made dog’s last day extra special

        Premium Content How an act of kindness made dog’s last day extra special

        News A heartfelt act of generosity brought the whole family comfort.

        Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Fraser Coast: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Fraser Coast? Nominations are now open to...