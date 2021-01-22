Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
22nd Jan 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HAWKINS, Aaron Joseph; OBERON, Luca Emilio Doquile | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAWIL, Mousa | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CHUA;CUMNER;CURRIE;MALLORY;MURRAY;NASTASI; RAU; RYAN;TRUONG;VADAKKAN;WYATT | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ABREU;ANNAND;BEECHER;BJORKELUND;BUDAK;CLARKE;CONRAD;DOBBIE;GRAHAM; HAMIDE; HARRIS;HAWKINS;HODGE;KIMBER;LEE;MCALISTER;MCGUIRE;MELVILLE; NABOULSI; NIEMEYER;OBERON;OREILLY;PECKHAM;ROCHFORD;SHEGOG;WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

IUSTINI, Jacob | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HELLWIG, Justin Edward | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COOLWELL, Emily Maree | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TAPAU, Joseph Gordon | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

PETERSON, Gregory Luke | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

EVERS, Daniel James; DAVIS, Peter John | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:15 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 22

