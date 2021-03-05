Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 5
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 5
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

SHAPLAND, Troy Anthony James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

STOKES, Kristen John; HIJZEIN, Hanna | Judge Rinaudo | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MALY, David Allan | Judge Sheridan | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HOCKLEY, Matthew Paul | Judge Porter QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

VISSER, Jason Reuben | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CLARKE, Ngaroimata; NORRIS, Damien Michael; KEIGHLEY, John Daniel; ABREU, Joseph Silva | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER; BANKS; BROWN; CASTLES; CRUISE; DOBBIE; DOBSON; DZIDUCH; GREER-MANNERS; GRIBBEN; HEAD; JONES; KHALIF; LACEY; LAWLOR; LEACH; NAIRN; NIXON; O'BRIEN; OREILLY; PRAMSCHUFER; RICHARDSON; SCHLOSS; SMITH; STEVENS; THOMPSON; TIMMS; TRANTER; VERBOORT; WHATMORE; YOUNG | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BUCKINGHAM; CREEN; LEACH; LEITCH; LEWINGTON; MAMARA; NEILSON; SAWYER; SILVIA; SMUCH; WHITE | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

DEVEREAUX, Timothy James | Judge Loury QC | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

CLINCKETT, Darren Ashley | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

EDWARDS, Andrew James | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DICKSON, Scott Morgan | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 5

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ”Shadow of Bundy”: Hospital plan leaves Bay behind says GP

        Premium Content ”Shadow of Bundy”: Hospital plan leaves Bay behind says GP

        News Doctor Paul Neeskens has been a local GP in Hervey Bay for 34 years, and having seen the evolution of medical and health needs across the region, finds placing the main...

        Beloved M’boro business owners ready to retire

        Premium Content Beloved M’boro business owners ready to retire

        News For almost 30 years, Robyn and Bill Knight have been part of Maryborough’s business...

        “I’m Rumpelstiltskin”: No fairy-tale ending to boozy arrest

        Premium Content “I’m Rumpelstiltskin”: No fairy-tale ending to boozy arrest

        Crime Bizarre incident lands man in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.