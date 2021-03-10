Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 10
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
10th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BOJAROWSKI, Shane Allan; BOON, Daniel Cornelius Arnold | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BERLIN; BOOTH; EDWARDS; FAUST; HARRISON; MARTIN; MURPHY; OGBORNE; RICHARDS; STANIK; STANKIEWICZ; STEPHENS-CUNNINGHAM; STICKENS; SUEY; WHITE | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HUXTABLE; BROWNLEE; MCLEAN; APPLETON; BLANCH; DUGAN; RAMSAY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

TURNER, Aaron Hoani John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WATSON, Shaynne Nathan | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Everson | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RAFTER, Stephen Francis | Judge McGinness | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JONES, Alan Wilfred; BONNER, Henry | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SAMARANAYAKE, Sampath Sandaranayake | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JENKIN, Andrew William | Judge Porter QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

NEMET, Marisa | Judge Coker | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

VERBOORT, John Henry | Judge Loury QC | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GYMPIE CIRCUIT | Judge Barlow QC | Court 8 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

GEIGER, Wayne Vincent | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SMITH, Michael Brad | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

