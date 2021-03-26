Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 26
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 26
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
26th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

SEARL, James David; PULLEN, James Douglas; TAYLOR, Suellen Jan; IM-NGUYEN, Jordan Seong-Hyun; RYKE, Wilhelmus Maria; EBRAHIMI, Ali; WILLIS, Tamara Dianne | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CARR; COWLE; DADDO; FORBES; HARRIS; HELMERS; MALY; MARTIN; RICHARDS; SAUD; SMITH; TRAN; WARD; YOUNG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

LOQUIAS, Catherine | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOAN, Mai; NGUYEN, Tan Phat | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

OTTAVIANO, Shannon Dean | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Probation Order - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

KARITO, Tewurutai | Judge Kent QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

STEEDMAN, Anthony James | Judge Kent QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LAZAREVIC, Mihael | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Hearing)

NEWHAM, Robert James | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CRAMB, Braiden Thomas | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CAMPBELL, Joyce Margaret; OSTERMAN, John Olf | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

EARL, Glen Maxwell | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LYMAR, Steven Dean; HAYES, Steven Michael | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 26

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

        Premium Content New lockers to keep food, soiled nappies, from dingoes

        News Visitors can store food, bait, berley, fish, iceboxes as well as rubbish items like soiled nappies inside these lockers or in vehicles, away from dingoes

        INTERVIEW: Aussie country music star speaks ahead of Brolga visit

        Premium Content INTERVIEW: Aussie country music star speaks ahead of Brolga...

        News Every week he gets emails from fans, telling him one of his songs was played at the...

        Cops kicked, scratched as drunk teen loses it over phone

        Premium Content Cops kicked, scratched as drunk teen loses it over phone

        News A big night out ended in big trouble with police

        Where Coast’s new off-leash dog parks will be

        Premium Content Where Coast’s new off-leash dog parks will be

        Council News Check out current spots and future plans.