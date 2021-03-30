Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

WALLIKER, Rebecca Anne; HULCOMBE, Michael John; STARR, Jason John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SAUD, Surendra | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AMOS; ATOSH; BROWN; CAMPBELL; CLARKE, A; CLARKE, N; FOX; JONES; KALLEPALLI; LUDWIG; MANNERS; MCKEEN; MOHAMMADI; NEWTON; OZMEN; RENELLA; TIMU; TRETHEWEY; VANDERVLIS; VISSER; WHEELER; WOODWARD; PICKTHORNE; COLEGATE; SCHODDE; DAVEY; LOIZOU; TAIT; DEKUKU; NEILSON; GREGORY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PETTIGREW, Matthew Raymond | Judge Dearden | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HEALY, Jaimie Maree | Judge Morzone QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Sam Joseph | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

STEEDMAN, Anthony James | Judge Kent QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LAING, Jessica Maree | Judge Kent QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LOQUIAS, Catherine | Judge Muir | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MAJOR, Traviss Brian | Judge Jarro | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

RYAN, Aidan | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

SAUNDERS, Hamilton Foster | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

