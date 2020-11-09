Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 9
Crime

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
9th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BANKS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOJAROWSKI, Shane Allan | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ATTARD; BEAUCHAMP; CLEWLEY; KLEMESTEN; CURRIE; DI CARLO; DRAPER; GREEN; JONES; LORD; MAJOR; MARKHAM; MCLAUGHLIN; MINOR; SALISBURY; SMITH; VAN DER MECHE; WILLIAMS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DALEY; DICKSON; HERLIHY; JONES; LLOYD; O'HARE; ROBERTSON; RYDER; WHATMORE | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

AREAIITI; BEAN; HEILBRONN; HILL; MCCARTHY; MICKELO; BRITCHER; SAVAGE; TOBY; VIRK; WELLS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MUNN, Stephen Paul | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MALLET, James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WILLMOT, Jesse Edward Alfred; AGNEW, Peter James | Judge Dearden | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

OGDEN, Ben Alexander | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RICHARDS, Scott David | Judge Long S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BAKER, Benjamin William | Judge Long S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

AITAU, Topa | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

