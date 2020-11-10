Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 10
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 10
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
10th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CLARKE; COX, C; COX, J; DUX; EARL; EVANS; GRAVESON; MAGUIRE; PRAMSCHUFER; PUIA; RUTTER; RYAN; SCANLAN; LORENZO; TURNER; WILLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DRAKE; DOODSON; FAHAD; GEBREZGI; GRIBBEN; KAHLER; MANN; SMITH, D; SMITH, J; WESSLING; WONG | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

PANAGARIS, Dimitrious | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DUNNE, Stephen | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

TOOWOOMBA CIRCUIT | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 11:00 AM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

MALLET, James | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

FLANAGAN, Joshua John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

PARSONS, Natalie Marie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

HALLIDAY, Gregory Robert | Judge Reid | Court 7 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SOFTLEY, Shannon Jay; MARGETTS, Stephen Jesse Ward; MCDONALD, Mark Donald; WIGFULL, Helene Irene | Judge Long S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SULLIVAN, Tyra Jade | Judge Coker | Court 7 Floor 4 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

BANKS, Gordon Keith | Judge Coker | Court 7 Floor 4 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITAU, Topa | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 10

More Stories

Show More
court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Your responsibility’: Council calls on firm to fix bridge

        Premium Content 'Your responsibility’: Council calls on firm to fix bridge

        News CEO says section of road too dangerous for drivers

        How Coast will mark an Armistice Day like no other

        Premium Content How Coast will mark an Armistice Day like no other

        News We will remember... but things will be different.

        Prisoner dialled DV victim, made threats from jail

        Premium Content Prisoner dialled DV victim, made threats from jail

        News The man made phone calls to the victim and a friend

        Wrong end of deal: Tantari says he misunderstood question

        Premium Content Wrong end of deal: Tantari says he misunderstood question

        News The Hervey Bay MP to be now says he won’t support Hinkler Deal