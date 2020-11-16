Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 16
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

GARDINER, Michael Caine | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

DICKSON, Scott Morgan;HEALY, Jaimie Maree;LEE, Been;O'HARE, William Robert; SINGH, Jaideep;TOBY, Justinta Joyce | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AITAU; BLACKADDER;BOURKE; CAMPIONE; CONG;DADDO; FOWKE;HARRISON; HARRY; MARKHAM; MARKOVSKI;MURCOTT; PLAYER; ROBERTSON; ROBINSON; SULLIVAN;SUTTIE;TEOHAERE; VU;WARCON;WICHMANN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; HERLIHY; NADOVSKI; SHIN; SHADFORTH | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

APRILE, Laura | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OBIKWELU, Frank Nzube | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

PILOT | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CLARKE, David Oliver | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Kane Alan; PIMENTEL, Pablo Ludwid Tan | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Jonathan | Judge Lynham | Court 23 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

