Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Thomas Aiden Kendall COTTERELL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

David John LANE | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

Gavin John WESTWOOD | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Matthew Alan WRUCK | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

Grant Joseph LEWIN | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, December 3