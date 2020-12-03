Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :
Thomas Aiden Kendall COTTERELL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
David John LANE | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
Gavin John WESTWOOD | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
Matthew Alan WRUCK | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Mention)
Grant Joseph LEWIN | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, December 3