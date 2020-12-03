Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, December 3
Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today

3rd Dec 2020
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Thomas Aiden Kendall COTTERELL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

David John LANE | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

Gavin John WESTWOOD | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Matthew Alan WRUCK | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

Grant Joseph LEWIN | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | Not Before 10:30 AM | (Trial)





    

