Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today

District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, December 7

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Tyrelle George BRYANT | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | Not Before 2:30 PM | (Sentence)

Tyson WELLS | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | Not Before 2:30 PM | (Sentence)

Margaret Joyce HULL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Peter BELL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Thomas Aiden Kendall COTTERELL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Neil Martin EVERITT | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

David John LANE | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Nicole Patricia POLLACK | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Bradley Alfred TERARE | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Gavin John WESTWOOD | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

Grant Joseph LEWIN | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

