Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :
Tyrelle George BRYANT | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | Not Before 2:30 PM | (Sentence)
Tyson WELLS | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | Not Before 2:30 PM | (Sentence)
Margaret Joyce HULL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Peter BELL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Thomas Aiden Kendall COTTERELL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Neil Martin EVERITT | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
David John LANE | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Nicole Patricia POLLACK | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Bradley Alfred TERARE | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Gavin John WESTWOOD | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)
Grant Joseph LEWIN | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, December 7