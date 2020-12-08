Menu
Gavel, scales of justice and law books
District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay today

by Staff writers
8th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Tyrelle George BRYANT | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Grant Joseph LEWIN | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Tyson WELLS | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Gavin John WESTWOOD | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, December 8

