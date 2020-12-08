District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :
Tyrelle George BRYANT | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
Grant Joseph LEWIN | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
Tyson WELLS | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
Gavin John WESTWOOD | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, December 8