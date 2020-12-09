Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay today

by Staff writers
9th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Thomas Aiden Kendall COTTERELL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Justin Alec COOK | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Charles Alfred PAWNEY | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Nicole Patricia POLLACK | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

Alex John STEFFAN | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, December 9

hervey bay district court

