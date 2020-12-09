District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :
Thomas Aiden Kendall COTTERELL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
Justin Alec COOK | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
Charles Alfred PAWNEY | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
Nicole Patricia POLLACK | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention)
Alex John STEFFAN | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Trial)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, December 9