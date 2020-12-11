Menu
Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay on December 11.
District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, December 11

by Staff writers
11th Dec 2020 7:39 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Nicole Patricia POLLACK | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Peter BELL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Daniel John WILLATS | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Mitch Garry STEPHENS | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Charles Alfred PAWNEY | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

