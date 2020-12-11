District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, December 11
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :
Nicole Patricia POLLACK | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Peter BELL | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Daniel John WILLATS | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Mitch Garry STEPHENS | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Charles Alfred PAWNEY | Judge Dearden | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
