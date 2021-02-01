Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay today

by Staff writers
1st Feb 2021 4:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Rhys Gregory CONSTABLE | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 10:30 AM | (Trial)

Hayden Patrick DONALD | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Trevor Keith King LAMBERT | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Brian James LAWRENCE | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Jackson MCGILL | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Aidin James MOLLER | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Dylan Glenn NAVA | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Andrew William RIDDOCK | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Emily May SPITERI | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Blake Nicholas SURCH | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Nathan Daniel TOWN | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Matthew Alan WRUCK | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Mention)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, February 1

More Stories

hervey bay district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman calls dog “a traitor”, punches it in front of police

        Premium Content Woman calls dog “a traitor”, punches it in front of police

        News The woman repeatedly punched the dog while police attended the home for another matter

        REVEALED: The cafe voted the best on the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content REVEALED: The cafe voted the best on the Fraser Coast

        News But its perfect location only partly explains why the business has been voted the...

        Surprising statistics on dog barking complaints on the Coast

        Premium Content Surprising statistics on dog barking complaints on the Coast

        News “We’re in the middle of storm season so check your yard to make sure your pooch...

        Councillors vote on $250k feasibility study request

        Premium Content Councillors vote on $250k feasibility study request

        Council News Not all councillors agreed the request for a quarter-of-a-million dollars for the...