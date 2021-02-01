District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :
Rhys Gregory CONSTABLE | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 10:30 AM | (Trial)
Hayden Patrick DONALD | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
Trevor Keith King LAMBERT | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
Brian James LAWRENCE | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
Jackson MCGILL | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
Aidin James MOLLER | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
Dylan Glenn NAVA | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
Andrew William RIDDOCK | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
Emily May SPITERI | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
Blake Nicholas SURCH | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
Nathan Daniel TOWN | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
Matthew Alan WRUCK | Judge Everson | Court 3 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Mention)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, February 1