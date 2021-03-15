Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Lannita Shantelle BAUWENS | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Joshua Baden Wayne BLACK | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Craig Donald CAMERON | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Margo Kaye DEAN | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Justin Paul DOUGLAS | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Jordan Andrew ENNIS | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Neil Martin EVERITT | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Andrew John HEARNE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Aaron Leslie HENDERSON | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Margaret Joyce HULL | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

David John LANE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Brian James LAWRENCE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Jackson MCGILL | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Aidin James MOLLER | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Dylan Glenn NAVA | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Holly May NEILSON | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Robert Mathew PASNIN | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Charles Alfred PAWNEY | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Jason Heath ROBINSON | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Kyle Ken SORENSEN | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Blake Nicholas SURCH | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Bradley Alfred TERARE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Nathan Daniel TOWN | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Matthew Leigh COOKE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

