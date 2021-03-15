Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, March 15
District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, March 15
Crime

Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
15th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Lannita Shantelle BAUWENS | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Joshua Baden Wayne BLACK | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Craig Donald CAMERON | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Margo Kaye DEAN | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Justin Paul DOUGLAS | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Jordan Andrew ENNIS | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Neil Martin EVERITT | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Andrew John HEARNE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Aaron Leslie HENDERSON | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Margaret Joyce HULL | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

David John LANE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Brian James LAWRENCE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Jackson MCGILL | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Aidin James MOLLER | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Dylan Glenn NAVA | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Holly May NEILSON | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Robert Mathew PASNIN | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Charles Alfred PAWNEY | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Jason Heath ROBINSON | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Kyle Ken SORENSEN | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Blake Nicholas SURCH | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Bradley Alfred TERARE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Nathan Daniel TOWN | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Matthew Leigh COOKE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, March 15

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All aboard: Coast attractions drawing students by busload

        Premium Content All aboard: Coast attractions drawing students by busload

        Business Brisbane students get a taste of Fraser Coast history and heritage on bus tours.

        What the World’s Greatest Shave means to this M’boro family

        Premium Content What the World’s Greatest Shave means to this M’boro family

        News “It’s amazing to see this support today, to see Maryborough come together,” says...

        Drink driver busted with beer stubby in car’s console

        Premium Content Drink driver busted with beer stubby in car’s console

        News An unlicensed drink driver had an open stubby of beer in the centre console of the...

        Passenger caught with clipseal bag of cannabis

        Premium Content Passenger caught with clipseal bag of cannabis

        News A man was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police when he was busted with...