District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, March 19
Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Matthew Leigh COOKE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Andrew John HEARNE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Brian James LAWRENCE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Aidin James MOLLER | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Charles Alfred PAWNEY | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Kyle Ken SORENSEN | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

