Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Matthew Leigh COOKE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Andrew John HEARNE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Brian James LAWRENCE | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Aidin James MOLLER | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Charles Alfred PAWNEY | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Kyle Ken SORENSEN | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

