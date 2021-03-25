Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, March 25
District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, March 25
Crime

Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
25th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Daniel Robert James NICHOLSON | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Trevor Keith King LAMBERT | Judge Cash QC | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, March 25

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restaurant robber gloated after knife-point hold up at Bay

        Premium Content Restaurant robber gloated after knife-point hold up at Bay

        Crime Repeat offender jailed after robbing a local restaurant.

        How abusive partner made 1571 calls to victim from jail

        Premium Content How abusive partner made 1571 calls to victim from jail

        News A prisoner at Maryborough Correctional Centre made 1571 calls to his partner, who...

        Where Coast’s new off-leash dog parks will be

        Premium Content Where Coast’s new off-leash dog parks will be

        Council News Check out current spots and future plans.

        MURDER CASE: Stabbing accused back in court

        Premium Content MURDER CASE: Stabbing accused back in court

        News The man is accused of killing his neighbour at Granville