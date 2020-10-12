Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay District Court
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :
Peter BELL | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
Norris John BLAIR | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Margo Kaye DEAN | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Mai DOAN, Linh NGUYEN & Tan Phat NGUYEN | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Jordan Andrew ENNIS | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Michael John FITTON | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Gregory Robert HALLIDAY | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Eli Peter HEAD | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Margaret Joyce HULL | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
John Bryan LEVER | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Matthew Charles LIVERMORE | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Charles Alfred PAWNEY, Mitch Garry STEPHENS & Andrew William RIDDOCK | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Andrew William RIDDOCK | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Aaron David ERSKINE | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Matthew Leigh COOKE | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Neil Martin EVERITT | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
Kyle Ken SORENSEN | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, October 12