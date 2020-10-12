Menu
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
Crime

Everybody appearing at Hervey Bay District Court

by Staff writers
12th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Peter BELL | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Norris John BLAIR | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Margo Kaye DEAN | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Mai DOAN, Linh NGUYEN & Tan Phat NGUYEN | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Jordan Andrew ENNIS | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Michael John FITTON | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Gregory Robert HALLIDAY | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Eli Peter HEAD | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Margaret Joyce HULL | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

John Bryan LEVER | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Matthew Charles LIVERMORE | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Charles Alfred PAWNEY, Mitch Garry STEPHENS & Andrew William RIDDOCK | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Andrew William RIDDOCK | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Aaron David ERSKINE | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Matthew Leigh COOKE | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Neil Martin EVERITT | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

Kyle Ken SORENSEN | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, October 12

