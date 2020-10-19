Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Anthony George HUTCHINSON | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Gavin John WESTWOOD | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Gavin John WESTWOOD | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

