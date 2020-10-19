Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, October 19
District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, October 19
Crime

Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Anthony George HUTCHINSON | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Gavin John WESTWOOD | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Gavin John WESTWOOD | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, October 19

More Stories

Show More
district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jury retires to consider verdict in alleged sex abuse case

        Premium Content Jury retires to consider verdict in alleged sex abuse case

        News The trial was heard before Hervey Bay District Court

        How you can cast your vote ahead of election day

        Premium Content How you can cast your vote ahead of election day

        Politics The pre-polling booths will open today.

        ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        Premium Content ’Triple threat’ slowing state’s COVID recovery

        News Triple threat to economy puts Queensland at the back of the pack