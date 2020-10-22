Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, October 22
Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today

22nd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :

Wayne Reginald GOODWIN | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Anthony George HUTCHINSON | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Michael John FITTON | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 1:00 PM | (Sentence)

Matthew Leigh COOKE | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 2:00 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, October 22

