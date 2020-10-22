Hervey Bay District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay :
Wayne Reginald GOODWIN | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)
Anthony George HUTCHINSON | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
Michael John FITTON | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 1:00 PM | (Sentence)
Matthew Leigh COOKE | Judge Reid | Court 3 Level G | 2:00 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Hervey Bay, October 22