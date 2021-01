District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough :

R -v- Henderson | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Miller | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Ellis | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Ryan | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Williams | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Smith | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Foster | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Wells | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Lavell | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Franklin | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Norris | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Shipton | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Kruger | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- H | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Galstaun | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough, February 1