District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough, March 23
Crime

Maryborough District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
23rd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

R -v- Lawrance | Judge Rinaudo | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Miller | Judge Rinaudo | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Podetti | Judge Rinaudo | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Kennedy | Judge Rinaudo | Court 1 Floor 1 | Not Before 2:30 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

