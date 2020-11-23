Maryborough District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough :
R -v- Vu | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
R -v- Le | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
R -v- Mitchell | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
R -v- Lavell | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
R -v- Galstaun | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
R -v- Coleman | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 12:30 PM | (Sentence)
R -v- Miller | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
R -v- H | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
R -v- SH | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 2:00 PM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
R -v- Watson-Scully | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 12:30 PM | (Sentence)
R -v- Wogand | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment)
R -v- Morris | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
R -v- Foster | Judge Reid | Court 1 Floor 1 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough, November 23