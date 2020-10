District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough, October 2

Names of people appearing in the District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough on October 2.

Names of people appearing in the District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough on October 2.

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Maryborough :

R -v- Galstaun | Judge Rinaudo | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:15 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Everitt | Judge Rinaudo | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Simpson | Judge Rinaudo | Court 1 Floor 1 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

R -v- Bernie | Judge Rinaudo | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Brabrook | Judge Rinaudo | Court 1 Floor 1 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Miller | Judge Rinaudo | Court 1 Floor 1 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

