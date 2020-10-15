DISTRICT COURT: Every sentence from the M’boro sitting

SEVERAL high-profile cases were heard when the most recent sitting of Maryborough District Court went ahead this month.

From an arsonist who burned down a Maryborough home to a man convicted of a series of carjackings, here is every sentence that was heard before the court.

Gunpoint car-jackings: How wild crime spree ended in crash

A DANGEROUS robber, whose crime spree came to an end when he crashed in Maryborough, has been released on immediate parole.

Zachariah Kyron Ireland, 30, pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court to a string of robberies and carjackings in which people were held at gunpoint while their vehicle was stolen.

The court heard during two armed carjackings, Ireland was the driver and a co-offender threatened people with a gun.

He was one of three people who broke into an IGA supermarket in Bundaberg.

Young arsonist set partner's home on fire, watched it burn

CONVINCED her estranged partner was cheating on her, an intellectually impaired young woman broke into his empty Maryborough home, turned on a stove and left papers on top of it.

Peta Michelle Harvey, now 20, then sat across the road from the Alice St home and watched it burn, Maryborough District Court heard.

Harvey, who sobbed through Wednesday's proceedings and at times held her head in her hands, pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent and arson.

ROCK BOTTOM: Drug mule caught up in cheeky jail drop

WITH drugs squeezed into two balloons, Chantelle Jade Simpson walked into Maryborough Correctional Centre to smuggle the package to her jailed partner.

But she was spotted slipping the package to him during visiting hours and the drugs were later found when they fell out from between the buttocks of the man when he was searched by police.

These were the details read out in Maryborough District Court which heard that when Simpson was first questioned by police, she denied handing anything to the man, claiming he intended to hand something to her.

Knifepoint robbery: Kids held up, bike and scooter stolen

A YOUNG father-to-be, who played a part in the knifepoint robbery of two children, has been granted immediate parole.

Jarod Brooks, 18, pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court to two charges of armed robbery in company, one charge of serious assault with circumstances of aggravation and eight summary charges.

The court heard the armed robbery charges referred to an incident where Brooks, along with two juveniles, robbed two children of their scooter and bike at knifepoint on December 29, 2019.

Originally published as DISTRICT COURT: Every sentence from the M'boro sitting