District officer to face Howard over second cop car

Progress is ramping up to get a second police car for Howard.

AS the town of Howard waits for news on its second police car, Faye Whiffin questioned why no-one has acknowledged the community's need for additional police resources.

The Burrum District Community Centre president and other community members will discuss the issue with district officer for Wide Bay Burnett Superintendent Mark Stiles next week.

Ms Whiffin said she could not understand why the community's demands for another police car were being ignored, something she claims is leading to the "stretching” of police resources.

"I want to know what our area has done, that the police don't think we need the protection that other areas do,” Ms Whiffin said.

"We will not stop until we get what is desperately needed. No matter how high up the the tree we go, we'll go as far as we need to get the result.”

The demand for the vehicle has even reached the halls of Queensland's Parliament.

Bruce Saunders said he would raise the issue with police minister Mark Ryan on <find story, insert date and hyperlink>.

But after parliament's sitting concluded this week, the Maryborough MP said the car was still "a work in progress.”

"It will be coming back on the agenda...I will be talking to the minister again,” Mr Saunders said.

"It's still a work in progress, and we're working hard to make sure we get it.”

Supt Stiles said police was still looking at the distribution of resources across the district, but questioned whether another vehicle was "a wise use of police resources.”

"There are far busier locations with a higher need for police and services, including motor vehicles; that's where the resources would go,” Supt Stiles said.

"I've spoken to the local member, and the police commissioner has advised him of the same position. We will serve all of the community.”