District success for Fraser Coast bowls team at state titles

LAWN BOWLS: The Bowls Queensland state district sides championships held on the Gold Coast proved successful yet again for the Fraser Coast team.

Fraser Coast District played their division qualifying rounds at Broadbeach Bowls Club against nine other state districts.

While the other ten district sides played at Mermaid Beach Bowls Club.

At the completion of all rounds the highest qualified teams were broken down to five divisions of four sides each.

On the first day of the qualifying rounds Fraser Coast defeated Burnett 85 to 50, Central Qld 64 to 59 and Port Curtis 82 to 59.

The second day of play wasn't quite as successful.

Fraser Coast had to play a very strong Brisbane District and were defeated 76 to 56.

A slight set back but the team rallied in their next match defeating Gateway 81 to 43.

In the final match of the day the Fraser Coast side defeated Condamine District 66 to 51.

The third and final day of qualifying proved to be much tougher with matches against Maranoa/Warrego and a very strong Mackay District.

With the final game of the day against the highly ranked Gold Coast Tweed.

The day started well with a huge win against Maranoa/Warrego 108 to 36.

A loss against Mackay followed in the second match 67 to 61.

This loss cost the Fraser Coast a chance to qualify for division one.

The last game against the very strong Gold Coast/Tweed saw Fraser Coast take up the challenge winning on one rink and drawing on another.

However the other two rinks couldn't absorb the brilliant bowls played by past Australian player Brett Wilkie and former national player Sean Ingham.

The overall result was 77 to 43 to the Gold Coast.

Fraser Coast qualified for the 2nd division play-offs against Condamine, Cunningham and Tropical Far North Districts to determine the State District division 2 champions.

First game for Fraser Coast was against Condamine District.

The Coast team came out on top winning 77 to 63.

It was then down to the second match against Cunningham District.

Fraser Coast played a tough match winning 53 to 44.

Th final match would match the Fraser Coast team up against Tropical Far North District.

The boys from the north came out with a strong start.

The Fraser Coast team rallied well towards the end with some very good shot pick-ups to eventually go down 68 to 60 shots.

The result ensured Fraser Coast retaining the State division 2 Championships.

Over the past five years Fraser Coast have won division 3 titles in 2015 & 2016 and have followed that success with the 2018 and the 2019 division 2 titles.

State Division Finals Winners champions were as follows:

Division 1: Gold Coast Tweed

Division 2: Fraser Coast

Division. 3: Nth Qld

Division 4: Nth West Qld

Division. 5: Downs