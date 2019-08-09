Menu
CLOSED: Ann St was closed by police in South Gladstone overnight.
Disturbance causes seven hour road closure

liana walker
by
9th Aug 2019 9:13 AM
A GLADSTONE road was closed for around seven hours overnight after a domestic disturbance in South Gladstone.

A Queensland police spokesman said Ann St was closed off by police from 10.40pm last night until just before 6am this morning while police negotiated with a man.

The spokesman said a man was taken into police custody this morning and is expected to be taken to hospital today.

The spokesman said no firearms were used in the incident and no one was injured.

Police are expected to lay charges but are yet to do so.

